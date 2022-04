A California mother took drastic measures to save her 1-year-old daughter as she was attacked by the family's pit bulls. Jamie Morales of Pico Rivera stabbed the pit bulls that mauled her daughter around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, per KTLA. During the incident, a 3-year-old dog tackled the baby, identified by her family as Ruby Cervantes, before the second pit bull came in and also attacked the child.

PICO RIVERA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO