What to do if you are looking to buy a home right now
News 12 talked to a mortgage consultant, who has been in the business for nearly 30 years, on what potential homeowners should do if they are looking to buy a home.
News 12 talked to a mortgage consultant, who has been in the business for nearly 30 years, on what potential homeowners should do if they are looking to buy a home.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0