New Haven, CT

At the movies: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

By Vinnie Penn, Sara Tewksbury
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bad guys, big boys, big egos. ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ showcases Nicolas Cage on a rampage while playing himself.

Cage needs money fast and finds it in a private appearance at a wealthy man’s home. He and that man, the Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, become fast friends, which is too bad because the CIA wants this guy bad and enlist cage to help, causing chaos to ensue.

‘The Bad Guys’ are just that: Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark are animal outlaws voiced by the likes of Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. To avoid jail, these “bad guys” set out to prove they’re anything but bad.

‘The Northman’ has an impressive cast with Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor Joy, Nicole Kidman, and Alexander Skarsgard in the lead role. This epic Viking Tale by Robert Eggers about avenging and annihilating, is a sight to behold.

Check out the films this weekend at your local movie theater!

