Soak up the sun! Great forecast this weekend

By Nicole Phillips
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-High pressure will continue to influence our forecast! With this high pressure in place, storms and even clouds will go up and around us due to the clockwise flow of the high. We’ll stay under this pattern until a stronger system pulls out of the west and moves the high east off the coast, this won’t happen until Tuesday.

With this being said, expect clouds to increase late Monday with a chance for showers by Tuesday. Rain chances don’t look too impressive with this system and by Wednesday it looks like we are back to sunshine.

Temperatures will gradually warm up even more! The low to middle 80s stick around Friday through the end of the weekend, upper 80s move in by Monday. Behind the cold front on Tuesday, temperatures will lower to more seasonable readings.

Columbus, GA
