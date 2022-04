The Fayette County Coroner, along with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, investigating the death of a St. Elmo man. Fayette County Coroner David Harris reports that at 3:15 this morning, he was dispatched by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to 1st and Elm Streets in St. Elmo where he reports that a young white man was discovered dead. Harris reports the individual was later identified as 24 year old Andrew D. Spelbring of St. Elmo. Harris says an autopsy will be performed today at 1 pm in Effingham.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO