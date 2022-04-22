Masked intruder shoots person at Tampa home, flees, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a person was shot by a masked intruder who broke into their home in Tampa early Friday morning.

Police said the unknown suspect entered into a home in the 8400 block of 40th Street South, and shot a person in the hand and stomach.

The person was taken to the hospital, where they are in surgery. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Police said the intruder fled the scene and remains at large.

Further information was not immediately available.

