Venice to charge daytrippers up to €10 to enter in 2023
3 days ago
As the poster child for overtourism, Venice has long been a city of mounting lines, uncomfortable crowding and mushrooming Airbnbs which are blamed for pricing locals out of the city. The authorities have long been looking for a way to control things -- with UNESCO's recent threat to remove...
A tourist has been charged with flouting strict no-fly zone rules after crashing a drone into the roof of a prominent monument in central Rome in the latest drone-related tourist mishap in Italy. The Argentinian man, 39, had been flying his drone in Piazza Venezia when he lost control of...
In the early 20th century, Villa Igiea played host to royalty, celebrities, and aristocrats. Now, after an extensive restoration, its doors are once again open. On an April morning in 1907, a three-masted yacht, the Victoria and Albert, dropped anchor at the northern end of the Bay of Palermo. Royal banners flapped in the wind while officers and cadets in smart naval uniforms swarmed over polished decks. Rumors quickly spread through the streets of Palermo, and crowds began to gather on the quays, hoping for a glimpse of the passengers. As the tenders were being lowered, people craned their necks for a better view of the burly gentleman in a homburg hat who was boarding one of the boats. Edward VII, the king of England, had come to call on the Florio family at the Villa Igiea.
Since 1987—two years after the Titanic wreck was discovered—seven trips have been made to the ship's debris field, and more than 5500 artifacts have been salvaged. Here are a few of them. 1. An Alligator Purse. When British milliner Marion Meanwell boarded Titanic, among her belongings was a...
Archaeologists have identified 65 large sandstone jars believed to be used for ritual burials across four sites in Assam, India, according to a new study published in the Journal of Asian Archaeology last week. They have yet to identify who made the vessels.
The research project—a joint effort between Australian National University (ANU), North-Eastern Hill University and Gauhati University, the latter two in India—started as a routine survey to explore three known sites. It wasn’t until the team worked with local communities to extend their survey to include a 300-square-kilometer area among dense forests...
The Boston Dynamics' canine robot, known as Spot, is now patrolling archaeological areas and structures at Pompeii in Italy, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii announced in a release on Monday.
The agile robot is being used to identify structural and safety issues at Pompeii—an Ancient Roman city encased in volcanic ash following the 79 C.E. eruption of Mount Vesuvius— such as narrow passages and uneven surfaces, while also inspecting underground tunnels leading to and from the site that were dug by thieves to steal (and later sell) ancient relics.
The robot is the latest in...
Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin's Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist.
That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law.
It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries.
Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
For longtime observers of the Venice Biennale, this year’s edition has offered plenty to ponder. There’s the ever-present question of how the pandemic — and a longer-than-expected absence — would affect the proceedings. There’s the impact of the war in Ukraine on this year’s Biennale. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a heady controversy brewing at the Bolivian National Pavilion — one involving accusations of plagiarism and nepotism.
With Easter processions cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spain's colourful Holy Week marches made their eagerly awaited return to the streets on Sunday. - Return of the tourists -
This year, Spaniards want to make up for lost time and enjoy an Easter week as in times before the pandemic, when they made an average of seven million trips across the country to visit family or hit the beach, Statistica figures show.
Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.
Walking past it, you might not even look twice: a simple façade on a side street in the mostly residential 15th arrondissement. In fact, this is a neighborhood that many travelers to Paris don't find themselves wandering through at all. Until now, perhaps. Le Wallace Hôtel & Bar, which...
Say you were looking to sunbathe on a red and black pebble beach that looks like a corner of Mars, surrounded by volcanic, yellowish sulfur-rich cliffs where sea turtles come lay their eggs. If this sounds like your jam, this otherworldly destination is really just one of many under-the-radar Italian islands where you’ll find nothing but prickly pears, capers, and utter silence.
Claire Tabouret's exhibition "I am spacious, singing flesh" at the 2022 Venice Biennale is the artist's first collateral event in Venice ever.
Through a range of figurative paintings made over the last several years, Tabouret explores variations of the self and identity, using various renderings of women and children from a bygone era that Tabouret lifts from archival photos. These subjects are often in group poses, sometimes double-faced, or wading through foggy landscapes.
Along with these 25 works, Tabouret’s show—which runs from April 23 to November 27 at the Palazzo Cavanis in Dorsoduro—also includes Italian...
If any Black British artist seems destined for national treasure status, it’s Sonia Boyce. An unfailingly positive voice since her involvement in the pivotal Black Art movement of the early Eighties, Boyce (born 1962) has created some of Tate Britain’s most popular works in paintings such as Missionary Position II, while her recent video work imports anarchic Caribbean carnival traditions into British stately homes in some of the more imaginative reflections on Britain’s vexed colonial past. Who better, then, to represent Britain in the first Venice Biennale – the “Olympics of Art” – since the start of the pandemic? It’s...
The Beckhams do it. Jeff Bezos does it. Leonardo DiCaprio even did it last month. Chartering a yacht has become many celebrities' favorite way to get away from it all, whether lounging on sunbeds or snorkeling remote atolls. According to Fraser Yacht's 2021 market report, there are around 2,900 yachts available for charter in the world today. The global charter fleet keeps on growing, which means there is a charter-yacht vacation out there to suit everyone.
Ranging from 80- to over 450 feet, from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean to the South Pacific, elegant...
There is no shortage of art’s big beasts in Venice, as the world’s most prestigious international art event, the city’s biennale, opens to the public. Georg Baselitz has made works to hang in the 18th-century stucco frames that once held portraits of the Grimani family in their palazzo. Marc Quinn is showing in the National Archaeological Museum. Anselm Kiefer has covered the walls of a colossal room in the Palazzo Ducale with paintings encrusted with shoes, clothing, metal, and even a ladder.
In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani's main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled "The Milk of Dreams," the best is quite literally saved for last.
Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
Bosco Sodi's minimalist, highly textured paintings are intensely place-based. For the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Mexican artist spent spent about a month at the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, a grand 12th century building on Venice's Grand Canal, producing a small series of paintings made in his particular process: by layering wood dust, cellulose pulp, glue and pigment on canvas and then letting it rest, semi-exposed to the elements.
The Palazzo, having served as Sodi’s temporary studio, now plays the role of exhibition space for Sodi’s show What Goes Around Comes Around, curated by Daniela Ferretti...
