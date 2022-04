BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts fair that has been canceled for the past three years appears to be done for good. Every summer for nearly 150 years, the Brockton Fair was held over a two-week period in the fairgrounds on the city's west side, giving people from across the South Shore the chance to play games, enjoy rides, eat a variety of foods, visit animal exhibits and watch the demolition derby.

