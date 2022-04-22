ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fog could cause reduced visibility Friday morning

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Watch for fog early Friday. There will be some spots with reduced visibility. with some spots seeing reduced visibility and delays. Fog will lift by mid-morning giving way to sunny skies and warming temps. Friday evening looks great for grilling out or hanging out with family or friends.

It will be a summer preview of a weekend. There will be a few spotty showers early Saturday. Clouds will fade through the day Saturday and milder temperatures will move in. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be near 80. Enjoy!

©2022 Cox Media Group

