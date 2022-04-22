ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Earth Day clean-up event planned for Jackson area

By Michael Thomas
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5BKf_0fGs774u00

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) Earth day was founded back in 1969 by senator Gaylord Nelson, who witnessed a massive oil spill that leaked millions of gallons of oil off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Since then, people across the nation have used the day to demonstrate different types of support for environmental protection, which include those right here in Michigan.

Consumers Energy began teaming up with the city of Jackson years ago and has since built a tradition of cleaning up areas across the Jackson area, and the year 2022, is not different.


The event is set to start at 9 am and end at 3 pm on Friday, April 22, at a handful of different locations below:

• Ella Sharp Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Paint picnic tables and benches, collect litter in the park and remove
leaves from ball fields.
• Loomis Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remove leaves and tree branches.
• MLK Equality Trail, New Leaf Park to MLK Recreation Center, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remove tree
branches from the trail, and pick up litter.
• MLK Recreation Center, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Clean up grounds area around the center.
• Downtown Jackson, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mulch garden beds from Jackson Street to Mechanic Street,
collect litter along the Downtown corridor.

The event involves more than 100 employees from Consumers Energy and multiple City of Jackson officials, with an overall goal of keeping our earth healthy.

City officials say everyone can help, at any point, but they are happy for the larger group, “Beyond consumers, we have other organizations in the community who do regular volunteer clean-ups throughout the year,” said City of Jackson Spokesperson, Aaron Dimick.

If you’re looking to help do a formal clean-up, you can contact the city of Jackson’s Parks and Recreations Department for tools and areas that may need it the most.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Jackson, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Jackson, MI
Government
MyWabashValley.com

12 Points Revitalization to host a unique clean-up event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 12 Points Revitalization will host an event that aims to clean-up cigarette butts in the area. 12 Points Revitalization will partner with Tobacco Free Vigo County in hosting the event. Volunteers are asked to meet on Saturday April 2nd in front of Illumination Wellness...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
1077 WRKR

Allegan Resident Gets Attention with ‘Perverts Parking Only’ Sign

Did this Allegan resident have a brilliant idea to keep people from parking near their property or did they go too far?. Judging by this picture, a person that lives on 108th Street in Allegan is having issues with people parking between the street and their fence. Will Klotz posted a couple of photos this week in the Allegan Informed Facebook group of the hilarious signs. It is, however, unclear if the person putting up the signs even has a right to the property between their fence and the street. The general rule of thumb says that about 10 feet on each side of the street are public property not private according to familyhandyman.com,
ALLEGAN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaylord Nelson
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Clean Up#Consumers Energy
94.3 Lite FM

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy