Earth Day clean-up event planned for Jackson area

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) Earth day was founded back in 1969 by senator Gaylord Nelson, who witnessed a massive oil spill that leaked millions of gallons of oil off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Since then, people across the nation have used the day to demonstrate different types of support for environmental protection, which include those right here in Michigan.

Consumers Energy began teaming up with the city of Jackson years ago and has since built a tradition of cleaning up areas across the Jackson area, and the year 2022, is not different.



The event is set to start at 9 am and end at 3 pm on Friday, April 22, at a handful of different locations below:

• Ella Sharp Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Paint picnic tables and benches, collect litter in the park and remove

leaves from ball fields.

• Loomis Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remove leaves and tree branches.

• MLK Equality Trail, New Leaf Park to MLK Recreation Center, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remove tree

branches from the trail, and pick up litter.

• MLK Recreation Center, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Clean up grounds area around the center.

• Downtown Jackson, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mulch garden beds from Jackson Street to Mechanic Street,

collect litter along the Downtown corridor.

The event involves more than 100 employees from Consumers Energy and multiple City of Jackson officials, with an overall goal of keeping our earth healthy.

City officials say everyone can help, at any point, but they are happy for the larger group, “Beyond consumers, we have other organizations in the community who do regular volunteer clean-ups throughout the year,” said City of Jackson Spokesperson, Aaron Dimick.

If you’re looking to help do a formal clean-up, you can contact the city of Jackson’s Parks and Recreations Department for tools and areas that may need it the most.

