Accidents

Nearby skier helps snowboarder following bad fall in NH backcountry

By Ken MacLeod
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire snowboarder is recovering after falling hundreds of feet down a remote part of a mountain range. Pat McQuaide was in the remote “Great Gulf” of the...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car in the Burlington’s Old North End overnight. Police say the four-year-old entered Momo’s Market Tuesday morning on North Willard Street crying and wearing only shorts, a t-shirt, and winter boots with no socks after being left alone in a nearby parked car. Witnesses told police the child looked hypothermic and stated, “I’m looking for my daddy.”
BURLINGTON, VT
State
New Hampshire State
CBS Boston

‘Definitely Scary’: Concord NH Murders Leave Walkers At Broken Ground Trail Uneasy

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Investigators returned Saturday to the woods in Concord, New Hampshire, where a husband and wife in their 60s were both murdered days ago. The bodies of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid were were found with multiple gunshot wounds along the Broken Ground Trail Thursday. “It’s definitely scary,” a woman in the area said. Folks are second-guessing whether they should walk the popular trails, even as the weather gets warmer and days stay lighter outside. “It was just awful,” another woman said. “I don’t know how people are not in danger. If it was me, I would be saying don’t walk...
MassLive.com

Deaths of 2 Massachusetts men who drowned after kayak capsized on Vermont lake ruled accidental

The deaths of two Massachusetts men who drowned after their kayak capsized in a Vermont lake Tuesday were ruled accidental by authorities. Autopsies on 27-year-old Aidan Connolly and 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels preliminarily determined that they died from drowning and cold-water immersion and that their deaths were accidental, according to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
MORGAN, VT
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Au Sable Forks house fire draws large response

AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several Northern New York fire crews responded to a fire in a residential neighborhood over the weekend. Photos show the damage from the flames on Saturday in Au Sable Forks. According to the Cumberland Head Volunteer Fire Department, there were no injuries, but one...
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
97.5 WOKQ

One of the Reasons Cracker Barrel is So Cheap is a Gut Punch to New Hampshire and Maine

Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts and a warm welcome when you arrive?. For me, and I think for many, it's a favorite for grandparents and families who want a less expensive yet huge breakfast as well as the perfect road trip stop. Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country. It's almost like America's Sweetheart when it comes to restaurants, with its hometown classic comfort food, country lifestyle filling our tummies with biscuits and gravy, blueberry muffins, tall stacks of pancakes, and of course that country store that draws us all in with its Southern hospitality no matter where it's located.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

St. Albans Walmart evacuated

Burlington's Church Street Marketplace has been voted the nation's Best Public Square by USA Today readers. Burlington police investigate weekend firearm incidents. A man accused of pointing a gun at staffers at a Burlington bar says he’s not guilty. Au Sable Forks house fire draws large response. Updated: 4...
BURLINGTON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Old Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire, is Now a Turtle Meetup Spot

If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
HUDSON, NH
Boston

Vermont has the best public square in America, according to USA Today

Also, Boston was lauded for its urban kayaking. Nestled in Vermont’s largest city is an open-air mall full of historic buildings, walkways, restaurants, and shops that make up the best public square in America, according to USA Today. The publication released a list of the 10 best public squares...
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont giving out energy-saving kits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont. The kits contain easy-to-install energy saving measures, including 10 LED bulbs, 1 low-flow shower head, two faucet aerators, and either another smart bulb or wildflower seed packets. Vermont customers outside of Burlington can...
BURLINGTON, VT
Portsmouth Herald

'Incredible all around': Eliot kindergartener calls police, saves father during emergency

ELIOT, Maine — It’s rare for 6-year-old Macie Semrau to miss a day of kindergarten, but when she recently refused to even get dressed for school, her mother kept her home. As luck would have it, her unexplained unwillingness to go to school positioned her to help save her father’s life when he experienced a sudden medical emergency in the basement of their home.
ELIOT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Exeter, New Hampshire, is Getting a New Yet Familiar Restaurant

Exeter, New Hampshire, is getting a brand new restaurant called Rue according to a Lifestylee article. This announcement first came to my attention when I was on the website for one of Portsmouth, New Hampshire's coolest restaurant's, Street. "We are psyched about becoming a part of the Exeter community! We...
EXETER, NH
CBS Boston

Investigators Return To New Hampshire Woods Where Concord Couple Was Found Murdered

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police still have no new information to release in the case Monday of a Concord, New Hampshire couple found murdered on the walking trails near their apartment complex. Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66 were reported missing by their family last Wednesday. They were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord on Thursday. Their deaths were ruled homicides. “We have no new specific information to provide at this time,” New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward told reporters after law enforcement spent the weekend combing the Broken...
CONCORD, NH

