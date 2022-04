The Marine City Commission met at a special meeting on April 12 to discuss the appointment of a new treasurer. During the public comment section of the meeting, resident Philip Oleksiak said he felt the appointment of the treasurer should be postponed to a regular city commission meeting, as people would expect the business to be done then. He also mentioned that the suggested treasurer, Rachel Gottler, had no municipal experience, and said that there are people that do have that kind of experience that the city should hire.

MARINE CITY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO