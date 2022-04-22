ISP: Man suspected of drunk driving in I-69 crash arrested
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested after police say he crashed on the interstate while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Police responded to a crash on Thursday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-69 near the State Road 38/Pendleton/Noblesville exit.
Police say a state trooper detected signs of impairment and the smell of alcohol coming from the driver, 31-year-old Michael Scott of Indianapolis. He was given a chemical test at a local hospital. Those results are pending.Indy man found guilty of beating girlfriend to death
Investigators say Scott was headed south on I-69 when his car left the road and struck the median barrier twice before coming to rest.
An 18-year-old passenger in the front seat was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries is unclear. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Indiana State Police.
A minor in the backseat who was wearing a seatbelt was unhurt.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0