ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Graham Alexander frustrated in delay moving Rangers game

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlxPo_0fGs4qJD00

Graham Alexander was left frustrated by the time taken for Motherwell’s cinch Premiership clash with Rangers to be brought forward a day.

The Fir Park fixture was switched from Sunday to Saturday to give the Ibrox men additional recovery time ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig in Germany on April 28.

Alexander believes it was a sensible decision but would have liked it made quicker as he and his squad, “had to prepare as if we were playing on both days which was difficult”.

He added: “The delay in the decision is the thing that frustrates me and us at Motherwell.

“Our first communication was last Friday morning and we understood all the opinions of Rangers, the league, the police, this, that and the other and we said if it was for the benefit for everyone we could go with it.

“But we wanted a decision so we could organise our training week differently because obviously it was all geared up for a Sunday game.

“We didn’t find out that it was going to be a Saturday game until late afternoon on Tuesday which is not good really to be fair.

“We still trained but to take that long – I know there is different factors and we have to understand all the different issues around changing a fixture – but I don’t think it should take four or five days to do that.

“So apart from that I think it is the right thing to do.

“There are bigger problems to overcome but I just felt we were left to the side, it was like it was all geared for other people apart from us.”

Motherwell made the top six with a dramatic 2-2 comeback draw at Livingston in their final pre-split game.

The Steelmen are sixth on 40 points, behind Ross County on goal difference and one point behind Dundee United, but Alexander is putting no pressure on his players in the five post-split games despite European places being up for grabs.

He said: “The players deserve massive credit for finishing in the top six.

“Everyone knows what the potential of finishing fourth or fifth brings but we haven’t really spoken about that because I don’t think there should be massive pressure on us to go and do that.

“It is there, it is an opportunity and I know my players well enough that if there is an opportunity to do something they will do their best to take it but it won’t dictate if our season has been a success or not, it already has been a success.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ross Laidlaw says Ross County have not been not laid low by loss to Celtic

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw vowed not to let their turnaround tail off after defeat by Celtic left the race for European places as it was. County lost at home for the first time since Celtic’s previous visit but defeats for Motherwell and Dundee United ensured there remains just one point separating the three teams battling for two places in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.
SOCCER
newschain

Ellis Harrison and Tom Clarke doubtful for Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey has a doubt over striker Ellis Harrison ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial League One clash with promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday. Harrison limped off after only 19 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with AFC Wimbledon to be replaced by Daniel Butterworth as the Cod Army dragged themselves out of the relegation zone on goal difference as a result of substitute Joe Garner’s late equaliser.
SOCCER
newschain

Tony Watt wants Dundee United to improve home form

Dundee United forward Tony Watt admits they need to turn around their home form quickly ahead of the visit of his former club Motherwell. United lost 3-2 against Hearts on Saturday to make it five matches since they last won at Tannadice – when Watt scored his only goal for United so far, against Well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
newschain

Ben Garner waiting on two players ahead of Swindon’s game with Forest Green

Swindon head coach Ben Garner is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of Tuesday night’s home clash with already promoted League Two leaders Forest Green. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has returned to training after suffering a shoulder injury against Leyton Orient on Easter Monday with Lewis Ward taking his place for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hartlepool, although the former could return to contention.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Alexander
newschain

Rhys Oates set to start again when Mansfield play Stevenage

Rhys Oates is available for Mansfield against Stevenage after shaking off a thigh problem. The striker started Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crawley and is expected to retain his place. Nigel Clough could name an unchanged line-up which would mean Jordan Bowery and Ryan Stirk remaining on the bench. Mansfield...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Dundee United#Motherwell#Ibrox#Europa League#Rb Leipzig
newschain

Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday. The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury. Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start...
SOCCER
newschain

Blackburn keep play-off hopes alive with convincing win at Preston

Blackburn’s play-off hopes remain very much alive thanks to a convincing 4-1 win at neighbours Preston. Tony Mowbray’s men strolled to a first away win since mid-January and moved to within three points of sixth-placed Sheffield United with two games remaining. Impressive Rovers ended their five-match winless run...
SOCCER
newschain

Kidnap suspect known to missing Katie Kenyon, say police

A man arrested by police searching for a missing woman is said to be known to her. Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning. Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 50-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security, warns EC president

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe’s security, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to India. “Targeting and killing innocent civilians. Redrawing borders by force. Subjugating the will of a free people. This goes against core principles enshrined in the UN Charter,” Ms von der Leyen said in a speech to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitics conference in New Delhi. “In Europe, we see Russia’s aggression as a direct threat to our security.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Three wealthy businessmen have returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked Nasa’s debut as a B&B host. Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them 55 million dollars (£43 million) apiece.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy