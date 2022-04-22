Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley

Mansfield’s top scorer Rhys Oates could return to action in Saturday’s home League Two clash with Crawley.

The forward, who has missed the last four games due to a thigh injury, has a “50-50” chance of playing this weekend, boss Nigel Clough has said.

Ollie Clarke (groin) is also being assessed, and George Lapslie can be called upon again after completing a suspension.

Kellan Gordon (knee) remains sidelined.

Crawley boss John Yems has said he may have only 15 players fit to select from for Saturday’s contest.

The Reds had a 16-man matchday squad for their last outing, Monday’s 1-0 home win over Walsall.

Kwesi Appiah and Jack Payne were the latest to join the list of absentees after sustaining injuries against Newport three days earlier.

Yems’ side, looking for a fourth successive victory, are 12th in the table, four places below Mansfield, who are outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

