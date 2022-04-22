ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley

 3 days ago
Mansfield’s top scorer Rhys Oates could return to action in Saturday’s home League Two clash with Crawley.

The forward, who has missed the last four games due to a thigh injury, has a “50-50” chance of playing this weekend, boss Nigel Clough has said.

Ollie Clarke (groin) is also being assessed, and George Lapslie can be called upon again after completing a suspension.

Kellan Gordon (knee) remains sidelined.

Crawley boss John Yems has said he may have only 15 players fit to select from for Saturday’s contest.

The Reds had a 16-man matchday squad for their last outing, Monday’s 1-0 home win over Walsall.

Kwesi Appiah and Jack Payne were the latest to join the list of absentees after sustaining injuries against Newport three days earlier.

Yems’ side, looking for a fourth successive victory, are 12th in the table, four places below Mansfield, who are outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwesi Appiah
Person
Nigel Clough
Person
George Lapslie
Person
Ollie Clarke
Person
Rhys Oates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Matchday
