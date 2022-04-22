ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lotte Wubben-Moy signs new Arsenal contract

By Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

England international Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new contract at Arsenal and described the club as 'her...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Phil Neville: Gonzalo Higuain must fight to regain Inter Miami starting spot

With Leonardo Campana in red-hot form, Gonzalo Higuain must 'fight' to regain his starting spot up-front for Inter Miami. That is the word used by head coach Phil Neville. On-loan Campana has stepped up brilliantly in the absence of the injured Higuain, scoring a hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution before pre-assisting the winner against Seattle Sounders, and netting the only goal of the game on Tuesday in the Cup against Miami FC.
MLS
90min

Chad Ashton leads D.C. United to first win as interim manager

D.C. United kicked off their post-Hernan Losada era with a stunning 3-2 triumph over the New England Revolution at Audi Field. Interim head coach Chad Ashton stepped up, returning to the helm for the first time since taking over for Ben Olsen in October 2020 to snap the team’s four game losing streak.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#English Football#England#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

367
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy