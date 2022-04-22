ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions will develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds, supporting critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Starr THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN STARR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
STARR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Major flooding is occurring on the Red River at Oslo. Crest will get close to flood of record. The current forecast places the crest at 38 feet, roughly 3 tenths of a foot below flood of record. Crest is anticipated to be closer to the end of the week before waning into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 37.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Monday was 37.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. .The Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge has crested and begun to fall. River levels will remain within Minor flood stage before dropping into Action stage by midweek. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. For the Escanaba River...including Humboldt...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Monday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.8 feet on 04/22/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 05/02/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Starr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hidalgo and northeastern Starr Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Catarina, or 10 miles northwest of Mccook, moving south around 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Puerto Rico, La Reforma, San Isidro, Santa Catarina and Delmita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Major flooding is anticipated on the Red River at Drayton. Crest is expected to be at least above 42 feet. Ongoing rises are anticipated for the entire forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 36.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Monday was 36.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.8 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continue. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Danger Returns On Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo; Starr FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR WESTERN HIDALGO AND EASTERN STARR COUNTIES At 1035 PM CDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of eastern Starr County. Although the heaviest rainfall has moved south of Starr County into northeast Mexico, areas of flash flooding are still ongoing within the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rio Grande City, McCook, Garciasville, La Grulla, Santa Catarina, Puerto Rico, La Reforma, San Isidro, La Gloria, and La Victoria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Ransom The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. .The Maple River at Enderlin will continue to see river levels fall, with Minor flooding expected to persist through the end of the week before dropping into Action stage moving into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Enderlin. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of some farm buildings begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Monday was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .A secondary rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla is currently being observed. This will lead to a continuation of Minor flood stage that is expected to persist throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 11.5 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 11.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will fall to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Monday afternoon then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low pastureland and bottomland is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Rockport 25.0 25.3 Mon 630Pm CDT 24.1 22.1 19.4
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JIM HOGG AND SOUTH CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is uncertainty on how long cloud cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
BOONE COUNTY, IL

