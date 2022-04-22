ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota GR86 sells out in just 90 minutes in the UK

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota started to take orders on their new Toyota GR86 on Wednesday this week and now the car is completely sold out. It took just 90 minutes for the UK’s allocation of the Toyota GR86 to be completely sold out, Toyota has now opened a waiting list for...

