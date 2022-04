There's something brewing in Halfmoon. It all started in a neighborhood garage and now the friends will open a small taproom in Halfmoon called Other One Brewing Company. For thirty years Randy Lewis has brewed his own beer out of his house. It was a hobby that his neighbors also became very interested in. Brian Hutchinson, Peter LaPan, and Matt Stillitano joined in and as they say, the rest is history. They decided to bring their brews out of Brian's garage and open a taproom where the community can come and enjoy their beers and each other.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO