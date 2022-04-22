ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The world’s largest Red Hickory tree may be in Eastern Kentucky

By Ryan Van Velzer
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16E399_0fGrykRP00

Ecologist Jim Scheff steps off trail to hike into the upper reaches of Little Flat Creek inside Daniel Boone National Forest. It’s springtime, but the trees are still bare enough to see their limbs spreading into canopies. To Scheff, each tree tells a story: a trunk shimmying down an unstable slope over the decades, gnarled limbs broken by an ice storm and tree hollows hinting at centuries of growth.

We’re here in Clay County to see what he believes to be the world’s largest Red Hickory tree.

“The mountains of Eastern Kentucky historically had some big, big trees. There aren’t a lot of records, but there are some, and most of those areas were cleared,” he said. “There are very few of those types of sites left.”

Scheff works with the forest protection nonprofit Kentucky Heartwood. Few people know this forest the way he does. He has a master’s degree in old growth ecology from Eastern Kentucky University, and he’s devoted his career to understanding the complexities of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiTHN_0fGrykRP00
Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.org

Kentucky Heartwood Ecologist Jim Scheff explains how to measure a tree’s age by its tree rings on April 17, 2022.

He specializes in dendrochronology, the science of identifying the ages of trees. This section of the forest has an incredible diversity of species: as many as 30 to 40 kinds of trees, in a range of ages, from second-growth saplings to centuries-old chestnut oaks.

“So historically it probably had some timber harvest here well over a 100 years ago, but there’s also a lot of trees that are well over 200 years old,” he said.

Scheff took us to a sheltered cove on a hillside in the forest. Without leaves on the trees to shade out the undergrowth, the rich, loose soils underneath flourish with wildflowers, ramps and fiddleheads.

It’s in this stand of trees that Scheff thinks he’s found the world’s largest Red Hickory trees. Every state maintains a registry of its biggest, most awesome trees in cooperation with American Forests . They’re called Champion Trees.

Scheff discovered the current state champion Red Hickory in the Beaver Creek Wilderness in McCreary County in 2019. But there are two trees in Clay County that Scheff said “blow that one out of the water.”

“I spent a lot of time looking at the nuts, counting leaflets with binoculars, and then climbing up there to check the buds, which you need to do. And then I climbed it in order to use a laser tool to measure it so we could get a point scale to see where it fit on the Champion Tree list,” Scheff said.

He first found them last summer and has since submitted his findings to the state’s registry of Champion trees with the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

One of the Red Hickories he found stands over 150 feet tall. The other has a 15-foot circumference and stands over 160 feet tall, making it one of the largest trees in the state of any species. Both of them are larger than the current national champion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NesP4_0fGrykRP00 Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.org

Kentucky Heartwood Ecologist Jim Scheff says this Red Hickory stands over 160 feet tall, which would make it the tallest of its species in the world.

And since this species is only found in the eastern part of the U.S., by default they are the tallest of their kind in the whole world.

“There may be bigger ones out there but right now these two, they’re maybe 150 yards apart, are the biggest two,” Scheff said.

Scheff has a passion for studying trees, but there’s another reason he’s been exploring this section of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

“When we look around, almost all the trees around us have blue paint marking them, that means they are marked for harvest,” Scheff said. “And that is most of the trees here, a handful are being left for various reasons. Now those two largest hickories aren’t marked but they are still threatened by operations here.”

This section of forest is part of the South Redbird Wildlife Enhancement Project . The district rangers say the timber harvest will help to restore forest health while providing timber products. Scheff is worried it could disrupt the delicate balance of the ecology in one of the few remaining forests in Kentucky harboring old growth, centuries-old trees.

Next week on Arbor Day, WFPL News will release part two in our series on logging in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Comments / 6

Related
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Clay County, KY
City
Clay, KY
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hickories#Tree#American Forests#Arbor Day#Red Hickory#Kentucky Heartwood
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Wave 3

‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy