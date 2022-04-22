ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

Missing Williamsburg Veteran Found Safe

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Williamsburg located a missing military veteran believed to be...

www.wtloam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Snowden has been found safe. The suspect is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. EARLIER STORY: The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for Shawntaya Snowden after she was seen Friday afternoon being dragged from 6403 New Cut Road and forced into a black Mazda CX7 with Kentucky license plates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Williamsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy