UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a scene at Standard Textiles, according to Union County Fire Dispatch. According to Union County Emergency Management Services, the call came in at 10:04 p.m. on Wednesday. According to officials, the cause of the smoke was an exhaust fan that burned up, but the building was not on fire.

UNION COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO