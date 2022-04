During the earliest stages of production, the Pharrell Williams and adidas NMD S1 RYAT was created for wearers to adjust to new ways of living, while also reflecting on the complexities of common day-to-day realities. However, this new edition of the style has been made from durable materials, in which every element and detail serves a purpose. The predominately white colorway has been introduced to imagine the idea of future utopias, offered through a combination of urban exploration and a love for the outdoors.

