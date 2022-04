After being canceled for two years in a row, an annual spooky attraction will return to Fort Knox in 2022. Five nights of Fright will return this year. Organizers for Fright At The Fort are already working on bringing the creepy event back, bigger than ever before. Last year the annual Halloween attraction was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. It was second year in a row the annual event had been canceled. 2020 was the first time the event was canceled since it began more than 20 years ago.

