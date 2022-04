SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say an armed suspect is believed to be holding at least one person against their will inside a south Sacramento home. Officers responded to the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road late Monday morning and are trying to make contact with someone who they say may have fired a gun, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. At this time, it is believed that the armed suspect is holding at least one individual against their will inside the residence. Crisis negotiators have established some contact inside the residence and continue their efforts to being a peaceful...

