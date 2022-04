R&B musician AGNEZ MO has teamed up with rapper D Smoke to drop a remix version of her track “Patience,” which was initially released in February. The song and music video follow up on the Indonesian artist’s previous collaborations with names like French Montana, Juicy J and Steve Aoki. “Just have a little patience/You’re dealing with my heart just have some patience/Cause I ain’t like those other girls, I’m blatant I am not your hobby, I’m not just any body/So please just have some patience,” she sings. In the remixed version, D Smoke raps: “I need patience with myself first/I gotta do the work/Let’s wait until it’s right/Take my own advice.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO