Decatur, AL

Young couple arrested after being found with stolen car in Decatur

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) on Wednesday after officers were dispatched to check out a suspicious vehicle.

According to the DPD, officers with the Patrol Division went to the Econo Lodge at 1317 Point Mallard Parkway, where they found a vehicle “illegally parked and unoccupied.”

The vehicle, they found, was reported stolen out of Lawrence County.

Officers eventually found 19-year-old Natasha Nicole Haynes of Hillsboro and 22-year-old Kaleb Allen Robinson of Decatur in the same area near the vehicle.

    Natasha Nicole Haynes
    Kaleb Allen Robinson

During the investigation, authorities determined Haynes and Robinson had been in the vehicle but had gotten out before officers arrived.

The two were arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Detective Heflin met with Circuit Court Judge Brown who issued a $15,000 bond each. Both Haynes and Robinson remain in the custody of the Morgan County Jail.

