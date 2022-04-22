Forecast: Gusty winds with warm temps

Plenty of sun and dry hours today. With highs in the mid 80s along the coast to 90 degrees inland it will be rather hot & steamy for this time of year. There's a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon or evening. Drying out overnight with lows in the 60s to about 70 degrees.
A solar storm impact in the form of a geomagnetic storm is expected to hit Earth by Tuesday, April 26. In the latest space weather event, a recent solar explosion has emitted highly energized particles that have been forecasted to disrupt Earth's radio and satellite signals again. Geomagnetic Storm Warning.
