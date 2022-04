We don't know yet what the 49ers will do with Deebo Samuel. It's possible they'll pay him what he wants and smooth everything over. It's possible they won't pay him and they'll keep him just to spite him. Or it's possible they'll ask for too much in a trade for him -- a couple of first round picks? -- and they'll never actually trade him, just like they've done with Jimmy Garoppolo.

