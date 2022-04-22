Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Starr A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL STARR COUNTY At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garciasville, moving south-southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sullivan City, Garciasville, La Grulla, La Puerta, Alto Bonito, Las Lomas, La Victoria, Grulla Middle School, Santa Cruz and La Casita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
