FENNVILLE, Mich. — A horror-themed Easter event in Fennville was less than successful over the weekend. 13 ON YOUR SIDE previewed the "Fear the Bunny" event, hosted by Pier Cove Cargo Company, earlier this month. It was advertised as an adult Easter hunt where ticket holders were given GPS coordinates to a spooky location. Once there, participants would search for Easter eggs filled with candy and gifts while being scared by zombies and other creepy creatures.

FENNVILLE, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO