Albany, NY

No parking restrictions in Albany, April 21

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Friday, April 22

  • On Friday, April 22nd from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.

Saturday, April 23

  • On Saturday, April 23rd from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Pine Street to Steuben Street and the west side of North Pearl Street from Sheridan Avenue to Columbia Street for tree vehicles.
Monday, April 25

  • On Monday, April 25th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Dove Street just north of Hudson Avenue for service vehicles.
  • Beginning on Monday, April 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, April 26th at 5:00 p.m, parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street from Quail Street to the dead end for service vehicles.
  • Beginning on Monday, April 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, April 26th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Second Avenue from Moore Street to Grandview Terrace for service vehicles.
  • Beginning on Monday, April 25th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, May 27th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue from 1090 Madison Avenue to South Allen Street for a sidewalk project.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

