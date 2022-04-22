Fauci: COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 6 could be available soon

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 could be available by June.

He’s said he’s expecting both Moderna and Pfizer to submit their vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old very soon.

“You have two separate companies. One of which has a dose a little bit different than the other and the other one has a regimen a little bit different.”

We found out that Moderna is working on a two-dose vaccine, while Pfizer is working on a three-dose vaccine.

Fauci said the FDA could delay its rulings until both vaccines are ready to go, out of an abundance of caution.

Fauci says that another reason for the delay is that don’t want to confuse parents. Releasing both vaccines at the same time would make things simpler too.

