KB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.21 billion.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based bank said it had earnings of $2.98 per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $4.34 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.3 billion, topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KB

The Associated Press

