Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Ejected from Thursday's game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mancini was ejected from Thursday's game against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
WLNS

Orioles lefty John Means says he needs Tommy John surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter. Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday. “After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means posted on...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
WJTV.com

Rays lose no-hit bid in 10th inning against Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI triple for the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning on Saturday night. The game was scoreless before Dalbec drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. with...
NBC Sports

Kotsay ejected for first time after arguing replay review

For the first time in his MLB managerial career, Mark Kotsay was ejected from a game for arguing a call on the field. The play in question came in the top of the eighth inning of the Athletics' 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Angels -249, Orioles +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0. Los Angeles is 8-5 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .406. Baltimore is 3-3...
The Baltimore Sun

When John Means returns, the Orioles rotation around him will be different — and better — than the one he leaves | ANALYSIS

Across four paragraphs, white text on a black background posted to Twitter, the gut-wrenching reality settled in regarding what began as forearm tightness and ended as season-ending Tommy John surgery. That’s what Orioles ace John Means posted Saturday afternoon, confirming the worst-case scenario with a succinct update on his impending elbow reconstruction surgery. Means finds his season ...
Houston Chronicle

Orioles rally in 6th, Chirinos has 3 RBIs in win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bruce Zimmermann put on a self-deprecating grin when asked to reveal his secret for striking out AL MVP Shohei Ohtani three straight times. “Trust the slider, I guess,” he said. The Orioles' tricky lefty and his teammates have ample reason to trust the progress...
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Enters lineup Sunday

Haase is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Rockies. After a doubleheader Saturday, the Tigers are shuffling their lineup a bit Sunday, with Miguel Cabrera getting a day off and Austin Meadows shifting to DH. That opens up left field for Haase, who also started in left in the second game Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He has yet to really get going this season with a .172/.273/.310 slash line through 12 games.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Collects first win

Zimmermann (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Friday versus the Angels. Zimmermann covered five scoreless innings, but he ran out of steam a bit at the end. He exited with no outs in the seventh inning after Anthony Rendon's two-run blast brought the Angels within two runs. The Orioles' bullpen was able to maintain the lead, earning Zimmermann his first win of the season to go with a pair of no-decisions through three starts. He's been very effective with a 1.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 15 innings, and per the team's PR department, the southpaw's 14-inning scoreless streak to begin the season was the longest by a Baltimore pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1978, which is good company to be keeping. Zimmermann is projected to face the Yankees next week.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
Midland Daily News

Orioles overcome Trout's 2 homers, rally past Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle drove in three runs, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame two homers by Mike Trout to rally past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Saturday night. Baltimore has won two straight for the first time this...
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes pair of bags

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk, HBP, two runs and two stolen bases in a 5-4 win against the Angels. Mullins did most of his damage in the first inning, walking, stealing second and third and scoring, but later tacked on a single in the fifth and was hit by a pitch and scored in the seventh. The 27-year-old has been slow out of the gate with a .190/.277/.362 slash line and only one multi-hit game, but It was encouraging to see Mullins active on the bases with two thefts after stealing only one bag through his first 14 games.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Plates three runs

Chirinos (face) went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Chirinos opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning and added another RBI on a groundout in the sixth. He missed Thursday's game against the Athletics after he was hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday. The catcher has posted multiple hits in just two of his 11 games this season, slashing .231/.375/.269 with three RBI and two runs scored through 32 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Blows save against Dodgers

Rogers blew the save during a 3-2 win against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings. San Diego had a 2-0 lead most of the game until reliever Luis Garcia put two on with one out in the eighth. Rogers was brought in to navigate the jam and struck out Freddie Freeman but surrendered a Trea Turner double to tie the game and blow his first save chance. He stayed in for the ninth and was able to work around a single and HBP to keep the game tied. The 31-year-old is still yet to allow a run through 6.2 innings and his five saves put him among the league leaders.
