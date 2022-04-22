ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Earth Day Is Coming...And Yes, The Sky Is Falling!

By B.D. Hobbs
 3 days ago

Happy Earth Day!

The very first 'Earth Day' was 52 years ago, and as was the case back then, the sky is still falling!

"This is an annual ritual, Earth Day failed predictions have been going on since 1970" said climate expert with the Climate Depot Marc Morano, "There were a lot of good intentions behind the first Earth Day, but the message has since been hijacked! by this what I would call 'environmental alarmism', and that's what these failed predictions are designed to do, scare you."

The scaring is working, especially on the left. Back in 1970 we were all going to die from the disastrous 'ice age'. Now it's global warming.

"Here's why it's a farce" Morano told KTRH, "We have come such a long way since the first Earth Day. We are a success story, so the idea that somehow Earth Day is a shame on us and everything we've done, makes absolutely no sense."

To be clear, we need to be good stewards of what we have. God has entrusted us with that. But as Morano noted, we have come a long way, in a good way, since 1970.

That is a message you are not going to hear that message when you turn on the news. Instead, we'll get to see leftist elites telling us that we're all going to burn to death.

"There are certainly true believers, but it's hard to believe people like Al Gore, Barack Obama, because they live in ocean front properties, they live at 30,000 feet in private jets like Leonardo DiCaprio" Morano said, "Some of the loudest voices are the ones that least live the way that you would think they would live if they actually believed their own rhetoric."

Do as we say, not as we do. That's the Democrat way, even on Earth Day!

Photo: Getty Images

Houston, TX
