ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

I-94 bridge demolition to close all lanes of Portage Road

By Brad Devereaux
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Portage Road will be closed during the demolition of the south half of the westbound bridge of Interstate 94, the Michigan Department...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

New roundabouts coming to Kalamazoo County to slow down speeders

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Three new roundabouts are coming to locations in Kalamazoo County, and meetings are scheduled for people to learn about the work. The Road Commission of Kalamazoo County received funding for two new roundabouts, one at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and 11th Street, and another at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and 12th Street, for 2023 construction.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#I 94 Bridge#Mi#Mdot
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31. The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo. Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won: 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Video explains why kitchen table-sized ice sheets, 20-foot spears force Mackinac Bridge closures

ST. IGNACE, MI – Kitchen table sized sheets of ice and 20-foot ice spears routinely fall hundreds of feet from the Mackinac Bridge’s towers. That’s the word from the Mackinac Bridge Authority, which released a new video on Monday explaining why the bridge must close when ice is falling from its twin 552-foot towers and extensive cable system.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, April 21

Today's top stories include the search for a wanted man accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend and killing her dog, the accused Oxford school shooter is in court, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. The city of Bay City has released a new dashboard map designed to inform the community...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

76 PFAS-impacted homes near Muskegon to get city water

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $3.2 million grant will pay to make municipal water available to 76 homes impacted by PFAS contamination in Muskegon County. The homes in the city of Norton Shores are near the Muskegon County Airport, where the use of firefighting foam contaminated water wells with the “forever” chemicals.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

41K+
Followers
42K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy