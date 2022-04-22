ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngeBf_0fGrnkca00
Clouds of smoke billow from the Azovstal steel plant /Mariupol City Council/AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- Mariupol still resisting: Zelensky -

The devastated city of Mariupol "continues to resist" despite Russian claims to have captured it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

Russia says it has "liberated" the strategically important port city, apart from the vast Azovstal steel plant where a few thousand Ukrainian soldiers are holding out.

But Zelensky says in a video address the city "continues to resist Russia, despite everything the occupiers say."

US President Joe Biden says it is "questionable" whether Russia had taken control of Mariupol, saying: "There is no evidence yet that Mariupol has completely fallen."

- 50 'unlawful killings' in Bucha: UN -

A United Nations mission to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, the UN says.

"During a mission to Bucha on the ninth of April, UN human rights officers documented the unlawful killing including by summary execution of some 50 civilians there," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The UN says Russian actions in Ukraine "may amount to war crimes".

- Civilian evacuations halted -

No evacuations of civilians will take place in Ukraine on Friday as the situation on the roads is too dangerous, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says on the Telegram messaging app.

On Thursday, some 79 people, mostly women, were evacuated on three buses from Mariupol.

- Russia targets east, south -

The Russian army will aim to take full control over eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian news agencies quote a top general as saying.

"Since the start of the second phase of the special operation... one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," Major General Rustam Minnekaev says.

He adds that this would create a "land corridor" to annexed Crimea.

- Military aid -

US President Joe Biden announces a new package of $800 million in US military aid for Ukraine, saying it will help Ukraine fight against Russian forces in the Donbas region.

The latest round of US support will include 72 155mm howitzers, 72 armoured vehicles to tow them, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 120 "Phoenix Ghost" tactical drones recently developed specifically to address Ukraine's needs.

And Germany has reached an agreement under which eastern European partners will supply Ukraine with a new batch of heavy weapons "in the next few days" and Germany will then replenish the stocks, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht says.

- Sham referendums planned: Zelensky -

Zelensky accuses Russia in a video address of planning to "falsify" an independence referendum in the partly occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Kherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces after their February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

To the north, the Russian army also controls a vast area surrounding the city of Zaporizhzhia, which remains in Ukrainian hands.

- Wimbledon anger -

Belarus tennis officials say that the Wimbledon ban on players from their country as well as Russia will only "incite hatred and intolerance" and threaten legal action to have the sanction overturned.

World number eight Andrey Rublev of Russia also blasts the ban as "complete discrimination".

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christine Lambrecht
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Military#United Nations#War Crimes#Azovstal#Mariupol City Council Afp#Russian#Ukrainian#Un
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy