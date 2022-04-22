On Earth Day, here’s where the wild things grow | Column

Palmettos catch sunset light around a pine fringed pond on Lake Livingston Conservation Bank. Knowing that this property is permanently protected provides hope for the Florida Wildlife Corridor, but the incessant sound of traffic on nearby U.S. 27 is a sobering reminder of coming development. [ CARLTON WARD JR. | Florida Wildlife Corridor ]

Earth Day is a time to reflect on this beautiful place we get to call home — a place where some pretty magnificently wild things grow (including my three children). This is Florida. We are lucky to live here, but we are also responsible for protecting our paradise.

Conservation Florida is grounded by a deep love for Florida and a history of boots-on-the-ground land conservation. We are a statewide land conservancy protecting Florida’s natural and agricultural landscapes with a primary focus on saving land within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. From Pensacola to the Florida Keys, Conservation Florida has led the way in strategic and evidence-based land protection since our founding in 1999.

Sarah M. Collins [ Provided ]

Thanks to the support and vision of so many, Conservation Florida is a dynamic driver of land and water conservation in Florida. We have built an impressive and bold land protection project portfolio — moving over 100,000 acres closer to the finish line in the last year alone. Currently, we have over 40 incredible projects that would protect tens of thousands of acres within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

This Earth Day, we are reminded of the fact that we have a limited window of opportunity to protect the future of our state for the benefit of all — people and wildlife alike.

The demand and urgency to protect Florida’s irreplaceable conservation lands is growing and the pace is ramping up. Florida has become one of the fastest growing states in the nation, with 1,000 newcomers each day just as we lose 100,000 acres of natural and rural land to development each year. We are projected to exceed 30 million residents by 2060. With this comes a greater demand for water and the development of rural and natural lands for urban use. How we manage our natural resources over the next 10 to 20 years — what we save and what we pave — will impact our collective future.

Conservation Florida is focused on meeting these challenges collaboratively and strategically, and we feel a great sense of urgency to increase our efforts. We are working diligently on your behalf to save Florida’s natural and agricultural landscapes for future generations. Land conservation safeguards water, protects our native plants and animals, provides places to get outside and enjoy nature, adds to our strong economy, keeps farmers farming and ranchers ranching.

Protecting wild places is our mission, but people and communities will always remain at the heart of what we do. I am a sixth generation Floridian, and my three children are seventh. There is nothing more important to me than saving the place my family has treasured and explored fearlessly for seven generations — for my children, for their children, and for at least seven more generations to come.

So, this is it — the last great push for land conservation in our state — and we invite you to join us on the frontlines. This Earth Day, let’s give our great-great-grandchildren a gift from us — a future for Florida that’s bright. To learn more and get involved, visit www.conserveflorida.org.

Sarah M. Collins is the director of philanthropy at Conservation Florida and can be reached at sarah@conserveflorida.org