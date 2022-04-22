Crews respond to house fire in Jamestown

Stock photo of a firetruck. (Perry Gerenday/Getty Images)

JAMESTOWN — Crews responded to a house fire in Jamestown early Friday morning.

According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to a fire on West Washington Street just before 5:00 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries.

Further details are unavailable at the time of this reporting.

We will update this story once we learn more.

