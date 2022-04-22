To Do List: Tulip Fest, Newton Earth Day Festival, Monster Energy Supercross

BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can enjoy spring in full bloom in Amesbury, attend an Earth Day festival in Newton, and watch a motorcycle race at Gillette Stadium. It’s all a part of this weekend’s To Do List!

TULIP FEST AT CIDER HILL FARM

It’s that time of year to take advantage of the flowers in bloom. One way you can do that? The annual Tulip Fest at Cider Hill Farm.

Now through early May, the festival at the Amesbury Farm will have over 100,000 tulips. There will also be live music, orchard walks, food trucks, and pick your own tulips. Reserve your tickets online in advance.

http://www.ciderhill.com/tulipfest

When: Late April-Early May

Where: Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Avenue, Amesbury

Cost: Tulips are $20 per dozen, Non-picking ticket: $5 per person

NEWTON EARTH DAY FESTIVAL

On Sunday, Newton’s Earth Day Festival is taking place from 1-4 p.m. at City Hall. Learn some tips for how to save energy and leader a greener lifestyle. You’ll find activities for the whole family, including a petting zoo and face painting.

https://greennewton.org/earthday

When: April 24, 1-4pm

Where: War Memorial Circle, Newton City Hall

Cost: Free

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS

Monster Energy Supercross returns to Gillette Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2018. 17 races are on the schedule with a talented field of competitors that includes three Supercross champions.

https://www.gillettestadium.com/event/monster-energy-supercross-2/

When: Saturday, April 23 (2:30 p.m., Doors open at 8 a.m.)

Where: Gillette Stadium, One Patriot Place, Foxborough

Cost: Tickets starting at $20