SMECO Introduces 100% Renewable Energy Rate Option

By SMECO
 3 days ago
SMECO has received approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission to make a 100 percent renewable energy option available for residential and commercial accounts.

SMECO will purchase renewable energy credits (REC) to cover the total amount of energy used by the members who sign up for the green energy option, called “Rider G.” Since SMECO is already obtaining 32 percent of its energy from renewables, members who sign up for Rider G will be charged an additional rate to pay for renewable energy for the remaining 68 percent of the energy they use each month. The Rider G-rate will be updated on or about January 1 of each year for changes in REC prices and purchase percentages. The rate may also be adjusted at other times whenever significant market pricing changes occur.

SMECO members who are interested in the Rider G rate can find more information or sign up online at smeco.coop/go-green . Members who purchase energy through an alternate supplier are not eligible for SMECO’s Rider G green energy option, but there are alternate suppliers that may also provide a 100 percent renewable option or contracts with various levels of renewable energy. Alternate suppliers can be found under the link “Shop for Electricity” on the Maryland PSC’s website— www.psc.state.md.us .

