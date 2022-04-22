ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s man found guilty of drug traffiking fentatnyl and cocaine

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3uif_0fGrlgA600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5gBa_0fGrlgA600
Terry Lee Kent Jr., age 30 Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Leoanrdtown, MD- Following a three-day trial, Terry Lee Kent Jr of California, MD was found guilty of trafficking both fentanyl and cocaine on August 2, 2019.  The jury also found the defendant guilty of distributing cocaine on December 19 and December 28, 2019, and conspiring with Dante Dean Thomas to distribute cocaine on December 28, 2019.

Kent Jr. faces up to 80 years in state prison, along with a $60,000 fine. Once released he could be ordered to pay restitution and be on supervised probation for up to five(5) years.

The fentanyl Kent Jr. was found guilty of trafficking led to the death of a young adult on August 3, 2021, and because Kent Jr continued to traffic the drug afterward, the State will be pursuing the maximum penalty.

Dante Dean Thomas previously pled guilty to conspiracy with Terry Lee Kent to distribute cocaine on December 28, 2019, and is awaiting sentencing pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

While awaiting the results of this case, Kent Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts each of 1st Degree assault and 2nd Degree Assault centered around a shooting in Lexington Park on December 28, 2020 .

Then Kent Jr. was arrested again on February 11, 2021 , for three counts of Assault 1st Degree, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Reckless Endangerment, and Regulated Firearms-Illegal Possession.

Neither of these cases shows up in Maryland Case Search for the Circuit Court. The Southern Maryland Chronicle will be reaching out to States Attorney Richard Fritz regarding these charges while the defendant was facing drug trafficking charges.

Kent Jr. was represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office and at some point So Alexandria Chun of Annapolis, MD.

The case was tried by Deputy State’s Attorney Daniel White and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse.

The post St. Mary’s man found guilty of drug traffiking fentatnyl and cocaine appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Shooting#Drug Trafficking#Sentencing#Cocaine#Md Following#State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police investigating multiple burglaries in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours of April 16-17, 2022 in the Lexington Park area. Deputies are investigating burglaries at a relocatable trailer behind Great Mills High School, at the Jarboe Family Center and Head Start on Lexwood Drive, at the […] The post Police investigating multiple burglaries in Lexington Park appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Woman gets five years for role in Ocean City assault

A Capitol Heights woman was sentenced to five years in jail this week after she was convicted of being an accessory to a crime involving a man who fell through the sunroof of a vehicle. Jameal Danielle Mcleod, 28, was sitting inside a vehicle parked outside of a hotel with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Oxygen

Virginia Man Indicted For Murder Of Girlfriend Who Went Missing In 2012

A Virginia man currently serving time in a state prison has been indicted on murder charges related to the disappearance of his girlfriend, who vanished a decade ago. Paul Reivens “Scooter” Jordan II, 49, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday in the 2012 death of Heather Hodges, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com. Hodges body has yet to be recovered by investigators.
ROANOKE, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man arrested, charged with intent to distribute Fentanyl

On April 21 at 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a motel in the 11700 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of a fraud case connected to a room that was being rented. After obtaining a search warrant for the room, officers found Jeffrey Jeziorowski, 40, of Waldorf, inside. They also recovered […] The post Waldorf man arrested, charged with intent to distribute Fentanyl appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
WMDT.com

One dead, following deputy involved shooting

SOMERSET CO., Md. – 47ABC has just confirmed a fatal shooting involving deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Route 13 and Perry Road in Westover, Md. Just before noon, deputies responded to a 911 call from a convenience store in Westover. According to...
WESTOVER, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy