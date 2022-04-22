Terry Lee Kent Jr., age 30 Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Leoanrdtown, MD- Following a three-day trial, Terry Lee Kent Jr of California, MD was found guilty of trafficking both fentanyl and cocaine on August 2, 2019. The jury also found the defendant guilty of distributing cocaine on December 19 and December 28, 2019, and conspiring with Dante Dean Thomas to distribute cocaine on December 28, 2019.

Kent Jr. faces up to 80 years in state prison, along with a $60,000 fine. Once released he could be ordered to pay restitution and be on supervised probation for up to five(5) years.

The fentanyl Kent Jr. was found guilty of trafficking led to the death of a young adult on August 3, 2021, and because Kent Jr continued to traffic the drug afterward, the State will be pursuing the maximum penalty.

Dante Dean Thomas previously pled guilty to conspiracy with Terry Lee Kent to distribute cocaine on December 28, 2019, and is awaiting sentencing pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

While awaiting the results of this case, Kent Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts each of 1st Degree assault and 2nd Degree Assault centered around a shooting in Lexington Park on December 28, 2020 .

Then Kent Jr. was arrested again on February 11, 2021 , for three counts of Assault 1st Degree, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Reckless Endangerment, and Regulated Firearms-Illegal Possession.

Neither of these cases shows up in Maryland Case Search for the Circuit Court. The Southern Maryland Chronicle will be reaching out to States Attorney Richard Fritz regarding these charges while the defendant was facing drug trafficking charges.

Kent Jr. was represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office and at some point So Alexandria Chun of Annapolis, MD.

The case was tried by Deputy State’s Attorney Daniel White and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse.

The post St. Mary’s man found guilty of drug traffiking fentatnyl and cocaine appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .