La Plata, MD

Philadelphia man arrested in La Plata in stolen car

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 3 days ago
On April 19 at 3:37 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway near Talbot Street for a speeding violation.

The vehicle also displayed a fraudulent temporary registration plate and the driver did not possess a driver’s license. A computer check of the vehicle identification number revealed the car had been reported stolen from Pennsylvania.

The driver of the car, Andres Garcia-Lopez, 27, of Philadelphia , was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. On April 19, Garcia-Lopez was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner after paying 10% of a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 4

Kimberly Hildebrand
2d ago

like he's going to show up for court give me a break and you all wonder why crime is so high now maybe if we start holding the judges accountable too it might get fixed better yet stop voting that judge in

The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
