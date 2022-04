A community gun buyback event will be held in Poughkeepsie next month at Beulah Baptist Church.

The police PBA posted on its Facebook page that the event will be on May 14. They say all guns must be unloaded and put inside a plastic bag or paper box.

Police say depending on what you hand in, you could receive anywhere from a $25 to $300 gift card.

Officers say no ID is required, and no questions will be asked.