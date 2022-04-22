Mild weekend, rain returns on Tuesday

The weekend will be a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Addison Green says there is a chance for light rain Saturday evening.

Temperatures will be in the low-60s for most of the day.

Sunday will start off cloudy with more sun later in the days. Highs will be in the upper-50s.

The start of next workweek will be cloudy with mild temperatures.

Rain comes back Tuesday ahead of some breezy days with temperatures in the mid-50s.