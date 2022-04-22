Norwalk man faces manslaughter charges in connection to 2020 triple fentanyl overdose deaths in Stamford

A Norwalk man has been arrested in connection to three 2020 fentanyl overdose deaths in Stamford.

Xavier Flores was arrested on April 20, 2022, by Stamford narcotics officers working in Norwalk with the help of the Norwalk Police Department.

Flores was arrested outside a home in Norwalk after police had been surveilling him.

Flores was transported back to Stamford police headquarters where he was booked.

He has a $4,000,500 bond and faces multiple charges in connection to the overdose deaths.