Arizona has completed 70% of its Pac-12 schedule. The Wildcats don’t play another conference game until May 6. But as much as they could use a breather, they can’t afford to take one. The Cats face an uphill climb to get back in the mix to host an NCAA regional, and they can’t afford many slipups. Non-conference games at New Mexico State on Tuesday and vs. Nevada on Thursday-Sunday cannot be overlooked.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO