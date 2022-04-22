It's been awhile since it was this warm.

One system sends two waves of rain our way towards the weekend. The first band of showers feeds off a spoke of energy ejected off the main system on Thursday. After a brief break, the heart of the system moves in for Saturday and Sunday. This system is another larger one, but it will be in the weakening stage as it moves through. This will limit the threat for big storms associated with it. That said, there is a bit of energy to use on Saturday that may lead to some rumbles of thunder. The best opportunity for rain will be Thursday and again on Saturday. Some lingering showers are possible on Sunday as the system departs.

