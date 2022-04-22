It's been awhile since it was this warm.

If you were to look at this model here, you would probably think that we are going to get a lot of snow through Monday afternoon. However, this is not the case. We have a layer of dry air higher up in the atmosphere where there is little to no moisture for snow to form, and thus would result in few, if any, ice crystals forming to allow the snow to occur. As such, unless that layer moistens up, that will make the snow showing up here almost impossible. If anything, I would expect light flurries at most.
