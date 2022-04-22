ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's been awhile since it was this warm.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith us expected to top 70°F for highs tomorrow, this would be...

Saturday evening storms: What to expect

We're continuing with an Alert Day status for Saturday. The late afternoon into evening is the timeframe to watch. There are two clusters possible in the timeframe. A few spotty bubblings are possible in the afternoon, as early as 2 PM, but this activity isn't expected to be significant. The second will be a line that develops across western Iowa/Minnesota and head our direction, entering locally after 5 PM.
Cool Down Coming

Overnight and through Sunday, temperatures will be cooling off thanks to both the passage of a cold front as well as clearing of the skies during the overnight. This clearing is part of the "dry slot," which is clearer, drier conditions behind a cold front but also in front of any trailing precipitation (usually much lighter) wrapping around the center of the low pressure. Temperatures drop into the upper-40s and low-50s for highs on Sunday after hitting 70s on Saturday for the first time since October.
Saturday Night Update

Storms could potentially become strong or severe this evening. High winds will be the primary threat, but large hail and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. The timeframe to watch for these storms will be from 5-11 PM, but the severe chances are much greater earlier in the evening (most likely 5-8 PM). The atmosphere will start to stabilize after dark, which will decrease the chances for severe weather after sunset. Rainfall totals will likely be around half to three quarters of an inch (depending on where the heaviest rainfall ends up tracking). With more unstable conditions earlier on in the evening, any severe threat will be more likely along and west of I-35, but not completely ruled out to the east.
Rain returns towards the weekend

One system sends two waves of rain our way towards the weekend. The first band of showers feeds off a spoke of energy ejected off the main system on Thursday. After a brief break, the heart of the system moves in for Saturday and Sunday. This system is another larger one, but it will be in the weakening stage as it moves through. This will limit the threat for big storms associated with it. That said, there is a bit of energy to use on Saturday that may lead to some rumbles of thunder. The best opportunity for rain will be Thursday and again on Saturday. Some lingering showers are possible on Sunday as the system departs.
These models are way over hyped for snow

If you were to look at this model here, you would probably think that we are going to get a lot of snow through Monday afternoon. However, this is not the case. We have a layer of dry air higher up in the atmosphere where there is little to no moisture for snow to form, and thus would result in few, if any, ice crystals forming to allow the snow to occur. As such, unless that layer moistens up, that will make the snow showing up here almost impossible. If anything, I would expect light flurries at most.
1-2-3 punch of possible rain gets stronger each time

A building upper ridge combined with some wind nearer the mountains aids in a Tuesday warm up. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s. The exceptions will be in eastern Montana / Wyoming / and the Dakotas in areas that still have a lot of the weekend snow on the ground. These area will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.
High Winds Update/Monday Day Planner

High winds will remain locally through Monday afternoon before we finally start to see calm winds. They will not be as damaging as what they were during the storms Saturday night, but winds will be gusting around 30-35 MPH at their highest. This will affect the wind chill for Monday morning heading into work. While air temperatures will be in the low-30s, wind chills will be looking more at low-20s. Winds will stay relatively the same through most of Monday. Clouds will stick around through most of the day once again. Temperatures only peak in the upper-30s.
An unwelcome record

By now, most of you are probably sick of the cool, cloudy and windy stretch we've been on. A few nice days have been sprinkled in, but that has been the exception. April has been chilly, top 10 kind of chilly. April 25th was down with the coldest of the cold for this date. 36°, reached right at midnight was the warmest part of our day. It also ties the record for coldest high temperature set on this date. The last occurence was in 1965.
Post-storm wind gusts

With the past few severe weather events we have had, we have had post-storm wind gusts reach into the 30s, 40s, or even stronger. This case will be no exception. After a brief period of relatively calmer winds, wind gusts pick back up more consistently on Sunday. They do dip back into the 20s and calmer once we get into the work week.
Clouds make an exit

Skies will generally be clear for Tuesday. A few pesky clouds may hang around early in the morning but those that do exit quickly. Temperatures will remain a bit chilly. We'll start near record low territory (Forecast 26, Record 24) and rise into the 40s over SE Minnesota with a few low 50s sprinkled into N Iowa.
So close to Record-Breaking Cold

We have obviously seen MUCH colder weather in both Minnesota and Iowa. However, this April 25th will go down as one of the coldest ever. We are flirting with the lowest, high temperature ever at Rochester International Airport. The record low for April 25th in Rochester is 36°F in 1965. The high for today is 38°F. Luckily, we will be warming up the rest of the week.
