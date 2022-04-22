Man shot overnight after leaving restaurant, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in Memphis.

According to police, officers responded to an aggravated assault at S. Highland and Southern Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

The victim said he was walking out of Fam restaurant when he heard gunshots, MPD said.

The man then jumped a fence behind the restaurant and ran southbound to a carwash (Sunshine Carwash) on Southern Avenue.

Once he made it to the carwash, he realized he had been shot in the left calf.

Memphis Fire officials arrived and took the victim to Regional One in non-critical condition.

A witness told police he saw a dark gray Infiniti and a white van firing shots at one another near the restaurant, MPD said.

