Man shot overnight after leaving restaurant, Memphis Police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in Memphis.

According to police, officers responded to an aggravated assault at S. Highland and Southern Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

The victim said he was walking out of Fam restaurant when he heard gunshots, MPD said.

The man then jumped a fence behind the restaurant and ran southbound to a carwash (Sunshine Carwash) on Southern Avenue.

Once he made it to the carwash, he realized he had been shot in the left calf.

Memphis Fire officials arrived and took the victim to Regional One in non-critical condition.

A witness told police he saw a dark gray Infiniti and a white van firing shots at one another near the restaurant, MPD said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
